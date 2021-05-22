Hyde-Smith part of effort to establish national aviation center

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) has cosponsored legislation to ensure U.S. leadership in aviation and aerospace through an all-around national effort to improve coordination, promotion, and support of this important economic sector.

Hyde-Smith joined Senators Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) in introducing a bill (S.1752) to establish the National Center for the Advancement of Aviation.

“To build on U.S. leadership in aviation, we must make a concerted effort to focus on education, workforce development, research, and collaboration,” Hyde-Smith said. “The National Center for the Advancement of Aviation would pool resources of all aviation and aerospace stakeholders to chart a strong future for our national aviation system. I believe it will also benefit Mississippi’s growing aviation and aerospace sector.”

The National Center for the Advancement of Aviation would serve as a national, independent forum to facilitate collaboration and cooperation between all sectors of aviation, aerospace stakeholders, and related partners. It would focus on four key areas:

Aviation and Aerospace STEM

Workforce Development

Economic and Safety Data and Research Sharing

Cross-Disciplinary Collaboration

The U.S. aviation and aerospace industry supports more than 11 million jobs and contributes more than $1.6 trillion per year to the economy.

The Stennis International Airport, Delta State University, Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission, Pearl River Community College, and Mississippi Agricultural Aviation Association are among a large cross-section of stakeholders representing individuals, companies, schools and other entities involved in aviation and aerospace that support the bipartisan legislation. Read a stakeholder letter of support here.

For full text of the bill, click here.

For more information on the National Center for the Advancement of Aviation, click here.