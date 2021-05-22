Hyde-Smith part of effort to establish national aviation center
U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) has cosponsored legislation to ensure U.S. leadership in aviation and aerospace through an all-around national effort to improve coordination, promotion, and support of this important economic sector.
Hyde-Smith joined Senators Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) in introducing a bill (S.1752) to establish the National Center for the Advancement of Aviation.
“To build on U.S. leadership in aviation, we must make a concerted effort to focus on education, workforce development, research, and collaboration,” Hyde-Smith said. “The National Center for the Advancement of Aviation would pool resources of all aviation and aerospace stakeholders to chart a strong future for our national aviation system. I believe it will also benefit Mississippi’s growing aviation and aerospace sector.”
The National Center for the Advancement of Aviation would serve as a national, independent forum to facilitate collaboration and cooperation between all sectors of aviation, aerospace stakeholders, and related partners. It would focus on four key areas:
- Aviation and Aerospace STEM
- Workforce Development
- Economic and Safety Data and Research Sharing
- Cross-Disciplinary Collaboration
The U.S. aviation and aerospace industry supports more than 11 million jobs and contributes more than $1.6 trillion per year to the economy.
The Stennis International Airport, Delta State University, Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission, Pearl River Community College, and Mississippi Agricultural Aviation Association are among a large cross-section of stakeholders representing individuals, companies, schools and other entities involved in aviation and aerospace that support the bipartisan legislation. Read a stakeholder letter of support here.
For full text of the bill, click here.
For more information on the National Center for the Advancement of Aviation, click here.
Prince appointed Senior VP at Golden Living
Golden LivingCenters, a leading healthcare company whose affiliated skilled nursing facilities serve residents in 23 LivingCenters across the state, has... read more