Political Forum In Batesville May 20

The public is invited to attend the Batesville Political Forum hosted by The Panolian on Thursday, May 20 at Comfort Suites at 6:00 p.m.. Candidates for mayor and alderman have been invited to answer questions and speak at this event. The event is free and light refreshments will be served.

The event will be moderated by Jeremy Weldon, editor of the Panolian and Myra Bean, award winning community journalist.

You may submit a question in advance to be asked by emailing publisher@panolian.com before Thursday noon. Some questions from the public will be asked.