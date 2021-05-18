May 18, 2021

Former Tiger a National Champ

By Brad Greer

Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Former South Panola Tiger and current Alabama A& M offensive lineman B.J. Maxon holds the SWAC football championship trophy in one hand and his daughter Amora Rayne in the other. Alabama A&M defeated Jackson State to the SWAC championship and the HBCU National Championship.

