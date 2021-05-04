Property Transfers 04/19-23/21

Property transfers between April 19- 23, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Sharon Lewis Mitchell, Paula Gayle Lewis, and Michael Lynn Mitchell to William Hugh Stubblefield, III and Pamela Ann Stubblefield, A parcel in the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Ray Crow to Megan Pruett, Part of the North Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Charles Spriggs to Jerry Hendrix, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Miranda Brown to Caleb Mathews, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Paul Woolfolk and Betty Woolfolk to Eddie H. Davis and Betty J. Davis, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Moss Acres, LLC to Tyrone Jenkins and Valerie Ann Jenkins, Lot 33 of Mossy Oak Cove Subdivision.

Carolyn O’Conner to Thomas Walton Hopper and Courtney Leigh Hopper, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Darlean Fox and Ella Fox Benson to Darlean Fox, Ella Fox Benson, Sara Fox Butler and John Wesley Fox, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Bobby Wyndell Hines to Bobby Wyndell Hines, Timbrely Hines and Mary E. Sanford-Hines, Northeast Quarter of Section 5 and Northwest Quarter of Section 4, both in Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Vikki L. Barefoot to Guy Logan and Teresa Logan, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Eddie S. Reynolds to Terry L. McCullar, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 11 South, both in Range 7 West.

Cathy S. Rudd to Cathy S. Rudd and Earnestine Rudd, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Kathy Haygood to Sherri Hopkins, A part of the South Half of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Annie Williams to Kahler Regina Williams, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9, Range 6 West.

John H. Howell, Trudy H. Bounds and Rupert K. Howell to Tiffany Feathers and Charles Feathers, Jr., 126A Eureka Street, Batesville.

Joshua Hillmer, Hayley Hillmer, Eric Alred and Donna F. Alred to Joshua H. Cook, Lot 23, Hunter Trace Subdivision.

Sharon D. Case to Troy Wayne Owens, A fractional part of the West Half of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Suzette Ann Chapman Smith to Jamese Shena Chapman, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Lou Ella Thomas to Tekela Pope Woods, A parcel in the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

William Woodrow Baker, II and Stephanie R. Baker to James L. Guy, III, A fractional part of the East Half of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

New Hope Church of God to Daytana Gray, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Christopher Perry Tutor and Jennifer M. Tutor to Whitney Breanne Staley, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 9 South. Range 7 West.

Kathy S. Sibley to Valerie R. Fountain, Lot 87B, Sardis Country Estates.

Robert Terry Brown and Patricia C. Brown to Joseph C. Johnson and William Crowell, Lot 32, Plum Point Subdivision.

Daniel Bruce Perkins to Jimmy D. Anthony, Jr. and Patty Jean Anthony, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Judy Wilson Crosswhite and Jennifer Wilson to Keelyn Ware, A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Youth Innovation Movement Solutions, Inc. to Vashni Hoskins, A part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 18, and part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

First Judicial District

James A. May to Michael Grace and Kelly Grace, A part of Section 4, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Cynthia Anne Dye to Michael Wayne Dye, Lot 3, Block 5 and Lot 3, Block 8, Town of Crenshaw.

Emmer Jean Bradley to Lasonia Bradley, Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Leland Rhodes to Michael Rhodes and Leslie Rhodes, Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 7, Range 5 West.

Forest Scott Robinson, Cecilia Forster and Mary Michele Collum to Bready Strong and Lisa Strong, Part of the West Half of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Tom S. Cooper and Marjorie Cooper to John T. Cooper, The South Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 6, Range 7 West.

Tom S. Cooper and Marjorie Cooper to Jean Cooper Bertas, North Half of Section 12, Township 7, Range 8.

Tom S. Cooper and Marjorie Cooper to Tom Smythe Cooper, III, A part of Section 6, Township 7, Range 7 West.