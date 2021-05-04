Candidates forum will be May 20

The Panolian will host a candidate’s forum on Thursday, May 20, at 6 p.m., at Comfort Suites hotel for all municipal election candidates. The public is invited to attend and participate.

Mayor Jerry Autrey and both of his challengers for the top job in Batesville – Hal Ferrell and Eddie Nabors – have confirmed they will take part. Each candidate said he is excited to present his platform to voters in a comfortable setting for voters.

The Vaghela family, who operates hotels on the northwest corner of the I-55 and Hwy. 6 intersection, offered the spacious lobby of Comfort Suites for the community event.

Refreshments will be served and everyone is invited. The forum will be more of a question-and-answer format than debate style, and no personal attacks are expected or will be allowed.

The newspaper is working to have the forum live streamed on a social media platform and those plans will be announced as they are finalized. A list of all participating candidates will be published next week.