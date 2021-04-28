Tiger track team sets more records

It was business as usual for the South Panola Track & Field team as the Tigers set five school records Friday at the North 6A State meet in Clinton.

McGhelya Patton became the first in school history to advance to the state meet in the triple jump with a leap of 34’3” to claim second place. Kiersten Clark qualified for state by winning the 100 meters,(12.55) 200 meters (25.75) and a school record 400 meter run with a time of 59.28.

The Lady Tigers broke a school record in the 4×400 meter relays with a time of 4:18.44 while finishing third in the 4×100 relay and fifth in the 4×800 meters Samyra Brown placed sixth in the girls 400 meters with a time 1:02.41.

Princess Lofton claimed sixth in the 300 meter hurdles (50.74) and seventh in the 4×100 hurdles by crossing the tape with a time of 18.03.

Chrystal Mayes clinched a state birth with a third place finish in the high jump. Tora Sanford placed fifth in the long jump at 4’10”.

The Lady Tigers claimed third place in the meet, two spots behind the winner Clinton.

On the boys side, the 4×800 meter relay team qualified for the state meet with a school record time of 8:52.07.

Tracy Williams placed fifth in the 1600 meters (4:46.14) while Sam Kirkland claimed a eighth place finish in the 3200 meter run.

Calvin Bishop leaped 20’4” to claim a fifth place finish in the long jump.

The South Panola boys collected 14 points to finish in 13th place. The class 6A meet will take part Saturday at Pearl High School beginning at noon.