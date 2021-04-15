Tigers sweep Starkville, now 12-8

South Panola opened up District 3-6A baseball play with a three-game sweep of Starkville last week to improve their record to 12-8 on the season.

The Tigers hosted Germantown Tuesday, April 13, to begin a crucial three-game set to determine the district champion.

South Panola will travel to Germantown Thursday, April 15, for game two of the series before hosting game three Saturday at 2 p.m.

SP – 11

Starkville -1

(5 inns)

The Tigers took game two against the Yellowjackets Thursday with help of an eight-run third inning.

Mari Boyd drove in four runs with a double and home run while Tate Anderson, Eli Russell, John Blockmon and Dawson Griffin adding RBI’s.

Jenson Presley and Blockmon registered a pair of singles with Dre’ Moore, Aidan Williams and Eli Raines also adding singles.

Baylor Scammon and Blaine Cosby scored two runs each.

Griffin picked up the pitching win going the distance and giving up one unearned run on three hits while walking six and striking out three batters.

SP – 7

Starkville – 6

South Panola built a 6-1 lead after three innings and held off a late Starkville charge to complete the sweep Saturday at home.

Moore paced the Tigers at the plate with a single and double with two runs driven in.

Russell and Boyd added a pair of singles each while Blockmon, Raines,Williams and Presley garnered run-producing singles. Griffin also added a RBI plated a run.

Tate Anderson went 4.2 innings on the mound to earn the win. The sophomore surrendered three runs (two unearned) on five hits with three strikeouts.

Michael Johnson worked 2.1 innings in relief to pick up the save.

April 6

SP – 5

Starkville – 3

Timely hitting and outstanding relief pitching by Tate Anderson propelled South Panola to a 5-3 come-from-behind win over Starkville Tuesday to open up Region 3-6A play.

Anderson picked up the win with 2.2 innings of relief of starting hurler Aiden Williams who went 4.1 innings. Anderson surrendered one hit and fanned four while escaping a bases loaded one-out jam in the fifth with consecutive strikeouts.

Williams surrendered three runs on four hits while walking three batters.

South Panola trailed 3-1 in the third before plating two runs on Williams’ sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single by Jenson Presley. The Tigers took the lead in the fifth as Mari Boyd led off with a single and later came home on a Dre’ Moore sacrifice fly.

The Tigers added a big insurance run in the sixth as Dawson Griffin singled to score Jordan McCollins.

Griffin and Presley had two singles to pace South Panola at the plate. Boyd, Williams and Michael Johnson,Jr. delivered singles. Eli Raines and Blaine Cosby scored in courtesy running roles.