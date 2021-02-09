Expect Artic blast this weekend

By Steve Norris

Weather News

Rain and chilly temperatures are in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday, and then we get hit by another blast of Arctic air for the weekend.

High temperatures will only be in the 30s Friday and Saturday, and lows expected to be 10 to 15 degrees by Sunday morning. Get prepared for this Arctic blast!

With the current storm track that I’m seeing and plenty of cold air available, I think we have more winter weather to come with snow and ice possible through February and into March.

We expect much warmer weather when April arrives, and I’m sure we will be ready for it by then.

We don’t have to worry about it during this cold weather pattern we are in, but when warmer weather comes back in February and March, the State of Mississippi has one of the highest rates of tornadoes in the country along with Alabama.

Just two weeks ago a high-end EF-3 tornado struck Fultondale, Ala., on the night of Jan. 25, killing one person and injuring dozens more.

The twister, which had estimated maximum winds of 150 MPH, destroyed multiple homes and heavily damaged a multi-story hotel.

Two days later, tornadoes in the Florida Panhandle tracked across Tallahassee International Airport, coming incredibly close to the tower.

If you have a weather question, you can reach me anytime at weather1@charter.net