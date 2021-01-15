Aldridge named Batesville Elementary Teacher of the Year

Megan Dawkins Aldridge, a native of Sardis, is a kindergarten teacher in the South Panola School District. Superintendent Tim Wilder presented her with a certificate of recognition after she was named Teacher of the Year at Batesville Elementary School.

Megan is a graduate of Ole Miss with bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Her favorite thing about teaching is being with the children and watching them grow and learn. High on Megan’s list of fun is a trip to Disney World with her family.

Megan is in her fifteenth year of teaching, all being in her home state.