Norma Jean Kennedy, 77, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Norma was born Aug. 15, 1943, to the late Edward W. and Beulah Marie Simmons Fleener in Kokomo, Indiana. She was a homemaker during her lifetime. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Shelia Arlene Fleener Bailey.

Norma’s memory will be cherished by her husband, Eric Kennedy of Courtland; two children, Shelia Wooten (Teta) of Batesville, and Jeremy Milam (Monda) of Courtland; one brother, Donald Edward Fleener (Beth) of Horn Lake; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

There will be no services held at this time.