Alford scores 43 in Lady Wave win

Led by a season-high 43 points from Ally Alford, the North Delta Lady Green Wave eased past Mooreville 55-38 in the DeSoto Central tournament Monday.

Shelby Boone provided five points while Isabella Morrow and Sadie Gray added two points each.

North Delta (12-5) wass slated to play Tupelo Tuesday at 2 p.m at the Desoto Central high school gym.