Certified 2020 General Election results available on state website

News Release

JACKSON – Certified results from the 2020 General Election are now available on the Secretary of State’s website. Data from the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) showed a total of 1,313,759 legal votes cast for President of the United States, which is roughly eight percent (8%) higher than the 1,209,357 legal votes cast in the 2016 presidential election. Mississippi saw a tremendous increase in absentee voting as well. SEMS reported a total of 239,487 absentee ballots received, which is more than twice the amount of absentee ballots received in 2016 (102,915).

“I am incredibly proud of the extraordinary voter turnout this year and the effort our team put in to uphold the integrity of the election process under challenging circumstances. Precincts across the state were undoubtedly the safest and cleanest in Mississippi history. I look forward to working with Circuit Clerks, Election Commissioners, legislative leadership and voters across the state to help further strengthen our election process.”