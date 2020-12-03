December 3, 2020

Darby Sworn Monday

Published 9:50 am Thursday, December 3, 2020

Newly-elected Panola County Constable Dennis Darby was sworn in early this week at the Sardis Courthouse by Circuit Court Judge Jimmy McClure. Darby won a special election Nov. 3 for the District 2 Constable post. Witnessing the short ceremony were friends James and Doris Wheatley (left) and Matha West and Bill Furness.

