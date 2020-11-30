MHP data released for holiday travel enforcement period

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2020 Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period which began Wednesday, November 25, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Sunday, November 29 at midnight. Throughout the period MHP issued 5922 citations which included 115 DUI arrests, 371 seatbelt citations and 53 child restraint citations. 246 motor vehicle crashes were investigated which included 52 injuries and 6 fatalities on state, federal highways and interstates. MHP observed heavy traffic throughout the period and anticipates the number of motorists traveling to increase due to the upcoming December holiday period.

During the holiday travel period, Troop E officers headquartered in Batesville reported 19 DUI arrests, six drug arrests, 40 citations for seat belts, six for improper child restraint, and 19 motorists assists. Troop E worked 22 collisions with seven reported injuries. There were no vehicle fatalities in the district.

On Friday, Nov. 27, at approximately 3:53 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on US98 in Marion County involving a pedestrian. A 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Dimple O. Rushing, 62, of Magnolia, was traveling eastbound on US98. Anthony F. Barnes Sr., 55, of Columbia, was walking in the eastbound lane on US98. The Dodge Caravan collided with Anthony F. Barnes Sr. who received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Friday, Nov. 27, at approximately 7:16 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on I-10 in Hancock County. A 2008 Nissan Titan driven by Rondelle A. Celestine, 37, of Laplace, LA was traveling westbound on I-10. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with tree. Rondelle A. Celestine received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Friday, Nov. 27, at approximately 3:18 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on I-20 in Lauderdale County. A 2019 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Terryina S. Donald, 37, of Avondale, LA attempted to merge into the eastbound lane from the shoulder of I-20. A Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Mohammad A. Laith, 48, of Tampa, FL was traveling eastbound on I-20 and collided with the rear of the Nissan passenger vehicle. After impact, both vehicles came to rest in the median of I-20. Terryina Donald, Miraquel Donald, 4, of Avondale, LA, and Jaynell Fultz, 29, of Las Vegas, NV all received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on scene.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, at approximately 2:29 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on US49 in Covington County. A 2005 Ford Explorer driven by Brandon R. Tatum, 33, of Mount Olive, was traveling northbound on US49. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with ditch ejecting the driver. Brandon R. Tatum was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

All crashes are currently under investigation by MHP.