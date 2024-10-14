Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15?
Published 11:53 pm Monday, October 14, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg 2023-24 stats and insights
- Forsberg scored in 36 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.
- He attempted 13 shots in three games against the Kraken last season, and scored one goal.
- On the power play, he scored 13 goals while picking up 19 assists.
- He took 4.2 shots per game, sinking 13.8% of them.
Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats
- The Kraken conceded 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Kraken did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
