Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15? Published 11:53 pm Monday, October 14, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg 2023-24 stats and insights

Forsberg scored in 36 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.

He attempted 13 shots in three games against the Kraken last season, and scored one goal.

On the power play, he scored 13 goals while picking up 19 assists.

He took 4.2 shots per game, sinking 13.8% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

The Kraken conceded 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Kraken did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.