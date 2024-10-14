Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15? Published 11:53 pm Monday, October 14, 2024

On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Seattle Kraken. Is Ryan O’Reilly going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly 2023-24 stats and insights

In 23 of 82 games last season, O’Reilly scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In three games against the Kraken last season, he did not score. He took four shots in those games.

He posted 14 goals (plus 14 assists) on the power play.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage last season was 14.4%. He averaged 2.2 shots per game.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

The Kraken allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

The Kraken did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

