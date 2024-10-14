Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15?

Published 11:53 pm Monday, October 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

Will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault 2023-24 stats and insights

  • Marchessault scored in 29 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.
  • He scored three goals against the Kraken last season in four games (17 shots).
  • Marchessault recorded eight goals and nine assists on the power play.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage last season was 15.8%. He averaged 3.2 shots per game.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

  • The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
  • The Kraken did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

