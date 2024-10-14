Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15? Published 11:53 pm Monday, October 14, 2024

In the upcoming matchup versus the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Steven Stamkos to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos 2023-24 stats and insights

In 29 of 79 games last season, Stamkos scored — and eight times he scored multiple goals.

In two games versus the Kraken last season, he did not score. He attempted two shots in those games.

Stamkos posted 19 goals and 20 assists on the power play.

He took 3.2 shots per game, sinking 15.3% of them.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Kraken were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

The Kraken did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

