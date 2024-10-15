October 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 3:29 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024
In a Tuesday NHL slate that features a lot of compelling contests, the New Jersey Devils versus the Carolina Hurricanes is a game to catch.
If you’re searching for how to watch today’s NHL play, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.
How to Watch October 15 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|New Jersey Devils @ Carolina Hurricanes
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vancouver Canucks @ Tampa Bay Lightning
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Florida Panthers @ Columbus Blue Jackets
|7 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Washington Capitals
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Minnesota Wild @ St. Louis Blues
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
|San Jose Sharks @ Dallas Stars
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Seattle Kraken @ Nashville Predators
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Chicago Blackhawks @ Calgary Flames
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Philadelphia Flyers @ Edmonton Oilers
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
Regional restrictions may apply.