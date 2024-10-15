October 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 3:29 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

October 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

In a Tuesday NHL slate that features a lot of compelling contests, the New Jersey Devils versus the Carolina Hurricanes is a game to catch.

If you’re searching for how to watch today’s NHL play, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.

How to Watch October 15 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
New Jersey Devils @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Vancouver Canucks @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Florida Panthers @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Vegas Golden Knights @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Minnesota Wild @ St. Louis Blues 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo
San Jose Sharks @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Seattle Kraken @ Nashville Predators 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Chicago Blackhawks @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Philadelphia Flyers @ Edmonton Oilers 10 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.

