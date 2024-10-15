October 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:29 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

In a Tuesday NHL slate that features a lot of compelling contests, the New Jersey Devils versus the Carolina Hurricanes is a game to catch.

If you're searching for how to watch today's NHL play, we've got you covered.

How to Watch October 15 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New Jersey Devils @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Vegas Golden Knights @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ St. Louis Blues 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo San Jose Sharks @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Nashville Predators 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Edmonton Oilers 10 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.