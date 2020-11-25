Ms. Flowers was born on February 18, 1945 in Batesville, to the late Frances Austin Flowers and Lemmie P. Flowers. Before retirement, she spent her life working in retail sales.

Frances Ann Flowers, 75, of Sardis, formerly of Memphis, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Sardis Community Nursing Home.

She was a member of Wells Station Baptist Church in Memphis. Ann was a loving sister and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.

She leaves behind her sister, Beatrice Walthall (Don) of Sarah.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Gean Flowers; her brother, Alton C. Flowers; and her parents.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Pope.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Chapel Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Greg Boyles, 1966 Leslie Rd., Pope, MS 38658.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dickins Funeral Home.