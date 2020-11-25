Frances Ann Flowers, 75
Ms. Flowers was born on February 18, 1945 in Batesville, to the late Frances Austin Flowers and Lemmie P. Flowers. Before retirement, she spent her life working in retail sales.
She leaves behind her sister, Beatrice Walthall (Don) of Sarah.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Gean Flowers; her brother, Alton C. Flowers; and her parents.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Pope.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Chapel Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Greg Boyles, 1966 Leslie Rd., Pope, MS 38658.
Arrangements are entrusted to Dickins Funeral Home.
