Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Nov.18, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Scott H. Vorus, 2548 Plum Point Rd., Sardis, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness and was fined $225.

Iesha Griffin, 475 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, was found not guilty of simple assault.

Jessica R. Ellis, 232 Perkins Lane, Batesville, was found guilty of domestic violence, simple possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement penalty and $1,303.

Thomas G. Crenshaw, 207 North St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, but had a $417 fine suspended.

Alonzo Robertson, 212 King St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and was given a Dec. 9 trial date.

Brian Merrell, 201 Patton Lane, Batesville, failed to appear and was found guilty of shoplifting and old fines all totaling $5,430. An arrest warrant was also issued.

Minnie B. Perry, 149 Victory Road, Courtland, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and old fines totaling $2,538.

Kelly L. Howell, 2139 Cold Springs Road, Sardis, failed to appear and was found guilty of shoplifting and fined $1,146.

Akira Q. Ray, 239 Milam Road, Batesville, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident, no drivers license,no insurance and failure to stop for an officer’s signal and old fines totaling $2,924.

Reginald F. Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct-failure to comply and disturbing the peace along with old fines totaling $2,039.

William I. Davis, 200 Hwy. 6, Apt.132, Batesville, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, no drivers license and leaving the scene of an accident and was fined $1,261.

Dianna M.Adams,102B Bradford St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct-failure to comply and was fined $647.

Willis T .Henderson, 68 Rudd Road, Sardis, had charges of DUI-2nd offense, suspended drivers license and failure to signal continued.

Shedrick D. McKinney,2927 Seven Road Batesville, pleaded guilty to contempt of court, no drivers license and expired tag totaling $839.

Kendria L. Hunt, 3903 Eureka Road, Courtland, pleaded guilty to contempt of court on non-payment of old fines dating back to 2014 along with a suspended drivers license and was fined $1,667.

Erika S. Workman, 3970 Sees Chapel Road, Sarah, had felony-possession of a controlled substance,misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia sent to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Roman D. Milam, 611 Shiloh Road, Courtland, had charges of felony fleeing, simple possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, suspended drivers license, no insurance, no tag and running a stop sign sent to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Tydrekis D. Porter, 201 Patton Lane, Batesville, had a charge of felony-burglary and petit larceny sent to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Cortez Jackson, 516 Hwy. 6, Apt. 7, Oxford, had a charge of felony possession of a stolen firearm sent to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Terriance D. Jackson, 68 Rudd Road, Sardis, had charges of felony-DUI and suspended drivers license sent to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Anaya (Antwanette) Hollins, 608 E. Lee St., Apt.307 Sardis, was found guilty under sworn testimony of felony-shoplifting. An arrest warrant was issued.

In cases set for trial,

Jasmine A. Sims,104 Sunrise Cove, Batesville, had a speeding charge remanded to the files.

Quenisha M.Jones,1475 Hadorn Road, Batesville, was found not guilty of simple assault.