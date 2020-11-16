Robert Lore Vick, 91

Robert Lore (Bob) Vick, died on Oct. 13, 2020 in Houston, TX.

He was born in Courtland on Sept. 1, 1929, the son of A. S. (Atheral) Vick and Gladys Monteith Vick. He married Rose Ross of Oxford in 1953.

Bob earned his B.S. in Pharmacy and his M.S.in Pharmacology at the University of Mississippi, and was a registered pharmacist for the State of Mississippi. He completed his PhD in Physiology at the University of Cincinnati.

In 1961, Bob and Rose moved to Houston, where he joined the Physiology Department of Baylor College of Medicine, became a professor, and finally served as acting Chairman of Physiology until his retirement.

Bob authored his own textbook, Contemporary Medical Physiology.

Bob was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He had many, many friends and was liked and admired by all who knew him. A Mississippi service with inurnment at Oxford Memorial, where his wife and other relatives are buried, will be held at a later date.

In addition to his daughter Suzanne Vick Ryan, Bob is survived by his grandson, Michael Liam Ryan; Michael’s fiancé, Mallory Mehaffey; brothers-in-law, David Ross of Oxford and Lynn Ross of Jackson, sister-in-law, Lelia Ross Parsons McNickle of Tulsa, OK, and many beloved nieces and nephews and their children.