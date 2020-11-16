Linda Beard, 72, passed away in South Texas on Nov. 15, 2020. Linda was the wife of Missionary Thomas Beard.

Funeral services for Linda will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Wells Funeral Home Chapel in Batesville. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home and again at 11 a.m. prior to the service Saturday.

A full obituary will be provided later this week.