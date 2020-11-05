Boutique Eye Clinic opens in Taylor

A new eye clinic offering thoughtful care and elevated style has officially opened its doors in Taylor.

Eyes etc., led by optometrist and Taylor resident Elizabeth Darby, OD, is situated in the Plein Air community adjacent to Lost Dog coffee shop and Grit restaurant.

A native of Lynchburg, Va., Darby has been practicing optometry since 2001 and previously led her own practice in her hometown. Her husband, Jim, is originally from North Mississippi. He retired as vice president of academic affairs at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia. The couple were living in Collierville, Tenn., when they discovered Taylor through his sisters, Risa and Gloria, both Plein Air residents.

“Plein Air is such a wonderful, calm, warm and safe community, where you know your neighbors truly care for you,” Darby said.

At Plein Air, Darby’s new clinic reflects the neighborhood’s traditional Southern style. The clinic itself was designed by Scott Emison of Architecture South. The clinic also houses a boutique eyewear selection, including sought-after brands like Krewe and Moscot.

“Here, it’s about building relationships and not rushing appointments,” Darby said. “We’re doing things differently.”

Darby’s weekly schedule is designed to accommodate patients who need to fit in an eye exam before or after work, including those driving from Oxford, Water Valley or Batesville.

To learn more about the clinic, visit https://eyesetcms.com. For appointments, call (662) 234-9394.

CUTLINE: Dr. Darby