Memphis vs. South Florida Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Oct. 12 Published 7:51 pm Thursday, October 10, 2024

Based on our computer projection model, the Memphis Tigers will take down the South Florida Bulls when the two teams come together at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, which begins at 3:30 p.m. ET. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Memphis vs. South Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Florida (+7) Under (60.5) Memphis 32, South Florida 27

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Memphis Betting Info (2024)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 72.3% in this contest.

The Tigers have posted two wins against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 7-point favorites or more, Memphis has an ATS record of 1-2.

One Tigers game (out of four) has hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 60.5 points, 5.6 higher than the average total in Memphis games this season.

South Florida Betting Info (2024)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulls have a 32.3% chance to win.

The Bulls are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

South Florida has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 7 points or more this year.

In Bulls four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

The average total for South Florida games this year is 1.6 more points than the point total of 60.5 in this outing.

See some numbers you like? Make your college football bets now at BetMGM.

Tigers vs. Bulls 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 33.2 18.4 34 8 32 34 South Florida 27.6 32.8 31.5 26.5 25 37

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.