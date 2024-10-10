Titans vs. Colts: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 6

Sportsbooks expect a competitive contest between AFC South opponents when the Tennessee Titans (1-3) host the Indianapolis Colts (2-3) on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. Indianapolis is a 2.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for this game.

Here’s a look at the betting insights and trends for the Titans as they ready for this matchup against the Colts.

Titans vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Indianapolis Moneyline
BetMGM Titans (-2.5) 43 -140 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Titans (-2.5) 43.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Titans (-2.5) 43 -140 +120 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Indianapolis Game Info

  • When: Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Colts Betting Insights

  • Tennessee is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Titans are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
  • Out of Tennessee’s four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).
  • Indianapolis has covered the spread four times in five games.
  • The Colts are 3-0 as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Indianapolis has seen three of its five games hit the over.

