Titans vs. Colts: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 6 Published 12:54 pm Thursday, October 10, 2024

Sportsbooks expect a competitive contest between AFC South opponents when the Tennessee Titans (1-3) host the Indianapolis Colts (2-3) on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. Indianapolis is a 2.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for this game.

Here’s a look at the betting insights and trends for the Titans as they ready for this matchup against the Colts.

Titans vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Indianapolis Game Info

When: Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

Titans vs. Colts Betting Insights

Tennessee is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Out of Tennessee’s four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Indianapolis has covered the spread four times in five games.

The Colts are 3-0 as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

Indianapolis has seen three of its five games hit the over.

