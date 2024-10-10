Titans vs. Colts Player Props & Odds – Week 6

Published 8:45 pm Thursday, October 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

Titans vs. Colts Player Props & Odds – Week 6

One of the top running backs in football will be featured when Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Check out player props for the Titans’ and Colts’ biggest contributors in this contest.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Will Levis 238.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Bet on any of these player props, or create a same-game parlay, at BetMGM!

Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Anthony Richardson 184.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game - October 10

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game - October 10

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game - October 10

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow