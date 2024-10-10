Titans vs. Colts Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 6 Published 6:40 pm Thursday, October 10, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (1-3) host an AFC South showdown against the Indianapolis Colts (2-3) on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at Nissan Stadium, so check out our same-game parlay options.

Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game day: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans vs. Colts Spread

Spread: Titans -2.5 (-118), Colts +2.5 (-104)

Titans -2.5 (-118), Colts +2.5 (-104) Computer Pick: Colts

Colts The Titans have covered the spread in a game one time this season (1-3-0).

Tennessee is winless against the spread when it is 2.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Colts have put together a record of 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

Indianapolis has a perfect 3-0 ATS record when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Titans vs. Colts Total

Total: 42.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

42.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over Titans games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

Colts games this season have gone over the total in three of five opportunities (60%).

The two teams combine to score 43.6 points per game, 1.1 more points than this matchup’s point total.

These teams allow 46.9 points per game combined, 4.4 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop

Over 1.5 Pass TD: +154, Under 1.5 Pass TD: -205

+154, -205 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game hitting the over on the total and Levis surpassing his TD prop pays out $77.73 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his passing touchdow prop, a parlay pays out $81.62 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Colts to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his TD prop bet pays out $83.15 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Colts to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis hitting the over on his touchdown prop pays out $87.27 on a $10 bet.

