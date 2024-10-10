Ole Miss vs. LSU Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Oct. 12 Published 7:51 pm Thursday, October 10, 2024

When the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels match up with the No. 13 LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 12, our projection system predicts the Rebels will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (-3.5) Under (62.5) Ole Miss 29, LSU 22

Ole Miss Betting Info (2024)

The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

The Rebels’ record against the spread is 5-1-0.

In games it is played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Ole Miss has an ATS record of 5-1.

One Rebels game (out of six) has hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 62.5 points, 2.2 higher than the average total in Ole Miss games this season.

LSU Betting Info (2024)

The implied probability of a win by the Tigers based on the moneyline is 42.2%.

The Tigers are 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

In the Tigers’ five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for the LSU this year is four points less than this game’s over/under.

Rebels vs. Tigers 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 44 7.5 49.3 9 40 6 LSU 35.2 21.6 40 16 28 30

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.