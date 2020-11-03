Constable District 2: Dennis Darby and Maurice Market, candidates

In the 19 of 21 precincts already reported, Dennis Darby is leading Maurice Market 4,226 to 3,958 votes cast in person in the Panola County Constable District 2 race. The lone precinct not reported for that race is the Black Jack box.

More than 2,800 Panola Countians opted to vote absentee and those will also affect the final numbers. About half of those votes have been counted, but no results have yet been released.

Additional boxes are close to being ready for reporting, and will be posted when made available by the Circuit Clerk’s Office.