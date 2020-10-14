South Panola High School Homecoming Court Seniors & Juniors

Senior and Junior Maids who will be part of the South Panola High School Homecoming Court on Friday, Oct. 16, are pictured below. Click here to see the Sophomore and Freshmen Maids. The football game between the SP Tigers and the Neshoba Central Rockets will kickoff at 7 p.m. The Homecoming Court will be presented at halftime and will feature the crowning of the SPHS Homecoming Queen 2020.

Seniors Maids are (from left) Breanna Spencer, Jamiah McKinney, Bailey Russell, Jocelyn House, and Sierra Mitchell.

Junior Maids are Tylan Boyette, Brianna Stokes, and Mia Jackson.