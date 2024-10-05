AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 6 2024 Published 5:25 pm Saturday, October 5, 2024

Week 6 of the college football schedule included five games featuring AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Navy vs. Air Force

AAC Scores | Week 6

Navy 34 – Air Force 7

Navy covered the 10.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 36.5-point total.

Navy Top Performers

Passing: Blake Horvath (9-for-15, 134 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Blake Horvath (9-for-15, 134 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Horvath (18 ATT, 115 YDS, 2 TDs)

Horvath (18 ATT, 115 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Eli Heidenreich (5 TAR, 5 REC, 101 YDS)

Air Force Top Performers

Passing: Quentin Hayes (5-for-6, 115 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Quentin Hayes (5-for-6, 115 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Kade Frew (7 ATT, 29 YDS)

Kade Frew (7 ATT, 29 YDS) Receiving: James Roberson (2 TAR, 1 REC, 45 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Navy Air Force 463 Total Yards 273 134 Passing Yards 115 329 Rushing Yards 158 0 Turnovers 1

AAC Games Next Week

Memphis Tigers at South Florida Bulls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Friday, Oct. 11

Friday, Oct. 11 Game Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

UAB Blazers at Army Black Knights

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Saturday, Oct. 12 Game Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

UTSA Roadrunners at Rice Owls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Saturday, Oct. 12 Game Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

North Texas Mean Green at Florida Atlantic Owls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Saturday, Oct. 12 Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

