AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 6 2024

Published 5:25 pm Saturday, October 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

Week 6 of the college football schedule included five games featuring AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Navy vs. Air Force

AAC Scores | Week 6

Navy 34 – Air Force 7

Navy covered the 10.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 36.5-point total.

Navy Top Performers

  • Passing: Blake Horvath (9-for-15, 134 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Horvath (18 ATT, 115 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Eli Heidenreich (5 TAR, 5 REC, 101 YDS)

Air Force Top Performers

  • Passing: Quentin Hayes (5-for-6, 115 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kade Frew (7 ATT, 29 YDS)
  • Receiving: James Roberson (2 TAR, 1 REC, 45 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Navy Air Force
463 Total Yards 273
134 Passing Yards 115
329 Rushing Yards 158
0 Turnovers 1

AAC Games Next Week

Memphis Tigers at South Florida Bulls

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Friday, Oct. 11
  • Game Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UAB Blazers at Army Black Knights

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
  • Game Location: West Point, New York
  • Venue: Michie Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UTSA Roadrunners at Rice Owls

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
  • Game Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Rice Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas Mean Green at Florida Atlantic Owls

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
  • Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Venue: FAU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

