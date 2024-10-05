AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 6 2024
Published 5:25 pm Saturday, October 5, 2024
Week 6 of the college football schedule included five games featuring AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
AAC Scores | Week 6
Navy 34 – Air Force 7
Navy covered the 10.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 36.5-point total.
Navy Top Performers
- Passing: Blake Horvath (9-for-15, 134 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Horvath (18 ATT, 115 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Eli Heidenreich (5 TAR, 5 REC, 101 YDS)
Air Force Top Performers
- Passing: Quentin Hayes (5-for-6, 115 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Kade Frew (7 ATT, 29 YDS)
- Receiving: James Roberson (2 TAR, 1 REC, 45 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Navy
|Air Force
|463
|Total Yards
|273
|134
|Passing Yards
|115
|329
|Rushing Yards
|158
|0
|Turnovers
|1
AAC Games Next Week
Memphis Tigers at South Florida Bulls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Friday, Oct. 11
- Game Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UAB Blazers at Army Black Knights
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Game Location: West Point, New York
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UTSA Roadrunners at Rice Owls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Game Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Texas Mean Green at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
