South Panola High School Homecoming Court Sophomores and Freshmen

Sophomore and Freshmen Maids who will be part of the South Panola High School Homecoming Court on Friday, Oct. 16, are pictured below. Click here to see the Senior and Junior Maids. The football game between the SP Tigers and the Neshoba Central Rockets will kickoff at 7 p.m. The Homecoming Court will be presented at halftime and will feature the crowning of the SPHS Homecoming Queen 2020.

Sophomore Maids are (from left) LeAsia Horton, Mattie Herron, and Teyah Sheegog.

Freshmen Maids are Tyra Walton, Princess Lofton, and Abbie Fassnacht.