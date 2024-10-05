How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 5: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 1:24 am Saturday, October 5, 2024

In a Saturday MLB Playoff schedule that has plenty of compelling matchups, the San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

If you’re searching for how to watch today’s MLB action, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 5

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: TBS

TBS When: 1:08 PM ET

1:08 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)

Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA) Tigers Starter: Tyler Holton (7-2, 2.19 ERA)

New York Mets (89-73) at Philadelphia Phillies (95-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:08 PM ET

4:08 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.57 ERA)

Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.57 ERA) Mets Starter: Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (86-76) at New York Yankees (94-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Max

Max When: 6:38 PM ET

6:38 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)

Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA)

San Diego Padres (93-69) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:38 PM ET

8:38 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA) Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.