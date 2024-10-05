SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 6 2024
Published 5:25 pm Saturday, October 5, 2024
Week 6 of the college football schedule includes six games featuring SEC teams in action. Check out the article below to see up-to-date key players and results.
SEC Scores | Week 6
Texas A&M 41 – Missouri 10
Texas A&M covered the 2.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 47.5-point total.
Texas A&M Top Performers
- Passing: Conner Weigman (18-for-22, 276 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Le’Veon Moss (12 ATT, 138 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Terry Bussey (4 TAR, 3 REC, 76 YDS)
Missouri Top Performers
- Passing: Brady Cook (13-for-31, 186 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Nate Noel (10 ATT, 30 YDS)
- Receiving: Luther Burden III (8 TAR, 7 REC, 82 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Missouri
|Texas A&M
|254
|Total Yards
|512
|186
|Passing Yards
|276
|68
|Rushing Yards
|236
|0
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 6 SEC Schedule
No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Game Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
UCF Knights at Florida Gators
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Game Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
