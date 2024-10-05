SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 6 2024

Published 5:25 pm Saturday, October 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 6 2024

Week 6 of the college football schedule includes six games featuring SEC teams in action. Check out the article below to see up-to-date key players and results.

Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.

Jump to Matchup:

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Missouri vs. Texas A&M

SEC Scores | Week 6

Texas A&M 41 – Missouri 10

Texas A&M covered the 2.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 47.5-point total.

Texas A&M Top Performers

  • Passing: Conner Weigman (18-for-22, 276 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Le’Veon Moss (12 ATT, 138 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Terry Bussey (4 TAR, 3 REC, 76 YDS)

Missouri Top Performers

  • Passing: Brady Cook (13-for-31, 186 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Nate Noel (10 ATT, 30 YDS)
  • Receiving: Luther Burden III (8 TAR, 7 REC, 82 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Missouri Texas A&M
254 Total Yards 512
186 Passing Yards 276
68 Rushing Yards 236
0 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 6 SEC Schedule

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
  • Game Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UCF Knights at Florida Gators

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
  • Game Location: Gainesville, Florida
  • Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More How to Watch

AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 6 2024

AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 6 2024

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 5: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 5: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Carolina on TV or Streaming Live - Oct. 5

Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Carolina on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 5

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 4

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 4

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow