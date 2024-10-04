Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Carolina on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 5
Published 4:48 pm Friday, October 4, 2024
Star player Tre Harris and the Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-1) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, at Williams-Brice Stadium.
See more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN.
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, October 5, 2024
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ole Miss Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|1,815 YDS (77.4%) / 13 TD / 2 INT
113 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 22.6 RUSH YPG
|Tre Harris
|WR
|50 REC / 837 YDS / 5 TD / 167.4 YPG
|Henry Parrish Jr.
|RB
|504 YDS / 8 TD / 100.8 YPG / 7.1 YPC
9 REC / 67 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.4 REC YPG
|Antwane Wells Jr.
|WR
|14 REC / 274 YDS / 4 TD / 54.8 YPG
|Chris Paul Jr.
|LB
|22 TKL / 4 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|Suntarine Perkins
|LB
|7 TKL / 3 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Princely Umanmielen
|DL
|7 TKL / 3 TFL / 3.5 SACK
|Jared Ivey
|DL
|8 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 SACK
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Furman
|W 76-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W 52-3
|9/14/2024
|at Wake Forest
|W 40-6
|9/21/2024
|vs. Georgia Southern
|W 52-13
|9/28/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|L 20-17
|10/5/2024
|at South Carolina
|–
|10/12/2024
|at LSU
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Oklahoma
|–
|11/2/2024
|at Arkansas
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Florida
|–
|11/29/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
South Carolina Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|286 YDS / 4 TD / 71.5 YPG / 5 YPC
|LaNorris Sellers
|QB
|386 YDS (55.6%) / 2 TD / 2 INT
152 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 38 RUSH YPG
|Robby Ashford
|QB
|292 YDS (69.2%) / 2 TD / 0 INT
170 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 42.5 RUSH YPG
|Mazeo Bennett
|WR
|11 REC / 159 YDS / 2 TD / 39.8 YPG
|Kyle Kennard
|DL
|11 TKL / 5 TFL / 5.5 SACK
|Nick Emmanwori
|DB
|23 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Debo Williams
|LB
|21 TKL / 2 TFL / 0.5 SACK
|Dylan Stewart
|DL
|7 TKL / 1 TFL / 2.5 SACK
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Old Dominion
|W 23-19
|9/7/2024
|at Kentucky
|W 31-6
|9/14/2024
|vs. LSU
|L 36-33
|9/21/2024
|vs. Akron
|W 50-7
|10/5/2024
|vs. Ole Miss
|–
|10/12/2024
|at Alabama
|–
|10/19/2024
|at Oklahoma
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. Texas A&M
|–
|11/9/2024
|at Vanderbilt
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. Missouri
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. Wofford
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Clemson
|–