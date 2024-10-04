Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Carolina on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 5 Published 4:48 pm Friday, October 4, 2024

Star player Tre Harris and the Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-1) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, at Williams-Brice Stadium.

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats Jaxson Dart QB 1,815 YDS (77.4%) / 13 TD / 2 INT

113 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 22.6 RUSH YPG Tre Harris WR 50 REC / 837 YDS / 5 TD / 167.4 YPG Henry Parrish Jr. RB 504 YDS / 8 TD / 100.8 YPG / 7.1 YPC

9 REC / 67 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.4 REC YPG Antwane Wells Jr. WR 14 REC / 274 YDS / 4 TD / 54.8 YPG Chris Paul Jr. LB 22 TKL / 4 TFL / 2.5 SACK Suntarine Perkins LB 7 TKL / 3 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT Princely Umanmielen DL 7 TKL / 3 TFL / 3.5 SACK Jared Ivey DL 8 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 SACK

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0 9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3 9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6 9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern W 52-13 9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky L 20-17 10/5/2024 at South Carolina – 10/12/2024 at LSU – 10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma – 11/2/2024 at Arkansas – 11/9/2024 vs. Georgia – 11/23/2024 at Florida – 11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State –

South Carolina Key Players

Name Position Stats Raheim Sanders RB 286 YDS / 4 TD / 71.5 YPG / 5 YPC LaNorris Sellers QB 386 YDS (55.6%) / 2 TD / 2 INT

152 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 38 RUSH YPG Robby Ashford QB 292 YDS (69.2%) / 2 TD / 0 INT

170 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 42.5 RUSH YPG Mazeo Bennett WR 11 REC / 159 YDS / 2 TD / 39.8 YPG Kyle Kennard DL 11 TKL / 5 TFL / 5.5 SACK Nick Emmanwori DB 23 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Debo Williams LB 21 TKL / 2 TFL / 0.5 SACK Dylan Stewart DL 7 TKL / 1 TFL / 2.5 SACK

South Carolina Schedule