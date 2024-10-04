Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Carolina on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 5

Published 4:48 pm Friday, October 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Carolina on TV or Streaming Live - Oct. 5

Star player Tre Harris and the Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-1) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, at Williams-Brice Stadium.

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, October 5, 2024
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Columbia, South Carolina
  • Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jaxson Dart QB 1,815 YDS (77.4%) / 13 TD / 2 INT
113 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 22.6 RUSH YPG
Tre Harris WR 50 REC / 837 YDS / 5 TD / 167.4 YPG
Henry Parrish Jr. RB 504 YDS / 8 TD / 100.8 YPG / 7.1 YPC
9 REC / 67 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.4 REC YPG
Antwane Wells Jr. WR 14 REC / 274 YDS / 4 TD / 54.8 YPG
Chris Paul Jr. LB 22 TKL / 4 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Suntarine Perkins LB 7 TKL / 3 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
Princely Umanmielen DL 7 TKL / 3 TFL / 3.5 SACK
Jared Ivey DL 8 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 SACK

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0
9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3
9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6
9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern W 52-13
9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky L 20-17
10/5/2024 at South Carolina
10/12/2024 at LSU
10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma
11/2/2024 at Arkansas
11/9/2024 vs. Georgia
11/23/2024 at Florida
11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

South Carolina Key Players

Name Position Stats
Raheim Sanders RB 286 YDS / 4 TD / 71.5 YPG / 5 YPC
LaNorris Sellers QB 386 YDS (55.6%) / 2 TD / 2 INT
152 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 38 RUSH YPG
Robby Ashford QB 292 YDS (69.2%) / 2 TD / 0 INT
170 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 42.5 RUSH YPG
Mazeo Bennett WR 11 REC / 159 YDS / 2 TD / 39.8 YPG
Kyle Kennard DL 11 TKL / 5 TFL / 5.5 SACK
Nick Emmanwori DB 23 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Debo Williams LB 21 TKL / 2 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Dylan Stewart DL 7 TKL / 1 TFL / 2.5 SACK

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Old Dominion W 23-19
9/7/2024 at Kentucky W 31-6
9/14/2024 vs. LSU L 36-33
9/21/2024 vs. Akron W 50-7
10/5/2024 vs. Ole Miss
10/12/2024 at Alabama
10/19/2024 at Oklahoma
11/2/2024 vs. Texas A&M
11/9/2024 at Vanderbilt
11/16/2024 vs. Missouri
11/23/2024 vs. Wofford
11/30/2024 at Clemson

More How to Watch

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 4

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 4

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 3: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 3: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

NFL Week 5 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

NFL Week 5 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 2: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 2: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow