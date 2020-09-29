SPHS Senior Cheerleaders
These senior South Panola High School cheerleaders were recognized at last Friday night’s football game when the Tigers hosted Starkville High. Pictured are (from left) Kaylee Williams, Bailey Russell, Bailey Ware, Jocelyn House, Mackenzie Perkins, and Natalie Anna Nicholson. Not pictured is Laura Mitchell. (Glennie Pou)
