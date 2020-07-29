Playhouse returns with ‘Joseph’

Panola county residents in the production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat were (front) Blythe Anderson and Iva Anderson, and (back, from left) Kate Amis, Leilyn Farris, and Tra Norwood. (Courtesy of Jessica Hawkins)

Panola Playhouse presented Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat over the weekend with special attention given to COVID-19 guidelines for the safety of actors and patrons.

The Playhouse in Sardis, founded in 1962, has been offering productions with local actors, staff, and directors, to the delight of patrons for many years.

Actor Caiden Britt, who played Joseph for the most recent production, said the community interaction between participants and patrons is a driving force behind Panola Playhouse.

“I love community theatre because it brings like minded people together. We get an opportunity to express ourselves through art. Each show brings out new people so you are constantly meeting people you haven’t worked with,” he said. “Community theatre is a safe space for people of all backgrounds to come and feel accepted, and the love that is shared for your fellow man is unlike any other outlet.”

The Playhouse has three more shows on schedule for this year on dates to be determined. They are: 12 Angry Jurors, Little Shop of Horrors, and Miracle on 34th Street.