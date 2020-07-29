Janet Pratt Goyette, 90

Janet Pratt Goyette, age 90, passed away at her home in Sardis, MS Saturday, July 25, 2020.

At this time, there will be no services.

Janet was born May 19, 1930 in Newport, New Hampshire to the late Clyde George and Frances Hitchcock Pratt. She and her husband were the retired owners of Goyette’s Dry Cleaning and Cameo Gifts and Home Decorating.

Following retirement, Janet enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles, reading and taking care of her many plants.

Janet is survived by her husband, Ernest Andrew Goyette of Sardis; two daughters, Deborah F. Heath of Sardis,, Andrea Ann Padilla of Mt. Home, AR; two sons, David Clyde Goyette of Candia, NH, Peter Ernest Goyette of Enfield, CT; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.