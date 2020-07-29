Hollis Winford Lang, 71

Hollis Winford Lang, age 71, passed in the early morning hours of July 28, 2020 at Quitman County Health and Rehab in Marks.

Hollis was born on June 5, 1949 to the late Walter Winford Lang and Frances Payne Lang in Alabama. He worked as a truck driver during his lifetime. He will be missed by his friends and family.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his 6 children, Holly Ford of Batesville, Raven Lang of Batesville, Lynn Billingsley of Jonesboro, AR, Carolyn Stauddy of Lake Village, AR, Debbie Moore of Walnut Ridge, AR, and Harvey Lang of Rutland, VT; 3 sisters, Hazel McIvoy, Diane Cossey, and Marty “Sweat Pea” Lang all of Arkansas; 31 Grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

There will be no services held at this time.