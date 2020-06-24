End of Watch 2019 honors Constable Hawkins

Photos by Glennie Pou

The End of Watch 2019 touring memorial was in Batesville Monday, June 22. All law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty last year have their photos on the traveling display for family and friends to see when the trailer visits their hometown. Relatives and colleagues of the late Constable Raye Hawkins gathered to view the memorial and have photos taken. Family and friends were in attendance when the memorial stopped in Batesville, a stark reminder of the Dec. 12, 2019, tragedy when two Tallahatchie County teens crashed a stolen truck into Constable Hawkins’ car on Hwy. 35, killing him instantly. Young Landon is the son of Officer Wesley Hawkins, a member of the Batesville Police Department, and the son of the fallen Panola County officer.