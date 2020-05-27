Payne, McFann to wed June 13

Keith and Lynelle Payne of Courtland have announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Jamison Payne, to Thomas McFann, son of Ted and Becky McFann of Arlington, Tenn.

Miss Payne is the granddaughter of James and Emeline Payne of Potts Camp and Bonnie Simmerman and the late Curtis Simmerman of Batesville.

Mr. McFann is the grandson of Barbara McFann of Alpharetta, Ga., and the late Floyd T. McFann, Sr., and Thomas III and Rachel Clyburn of Camden, S.C.

The bride elect graduated South Panola High School in 2016 and earned an accounting degree from the University of Mississippi in 2020. She will begin work on a master’s degree in accountancy and data analytics this summer.

The groom-to-be graduated Arlington High School in 2015 and earned a computer science degree from the University of Mississippi in 2019. He is employed as an IT specialist at International Paper and has begun taking online classes at Georgia Tech for a master’s degree in data analytics.

The couple will exchange vows June 13 at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Paul Middleton officiating.

Attending the bride will be Maid of Honor Haley Payne. Bridesmaids will be Abby McCollum, Natalie Clark, Sterlynn Ingram, and Sarah McFann. The Flower Girl will be Selena McFann.

The groom will be served by Robert Murray, Andrew Robinson, Jake Azbell, Reid Russom, and Nikita Drozdovskii.

The couple will live in the Germantown, Tenn., area.