Mobile COVID-19 Testing available today in Panola County

A mobile COVID-19 testing site will be available to those in Panola County this Friday, May 8, from noon to 4 p.m.

Sponsored by the Mississippi State Department of Health and the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the tests are free of charge. Before visiting a drive-thru site, one must first be pre-screened by speaking with a UMMC technician to determine likelihood of a COVID-19 infection.

This can be done through the CSpire Health smartphone app, or via phone at 601-496-7200. If the clinician determines the likelihood of infection is high, individuals will receive an appointment for drive-thru testing.

The testing site is located at the rear parking lot of the Panola Medical Center at 303 Medical Center Drive in Batesville. You must have an appointment to be tested. No walk-ins are permitted.