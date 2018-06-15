Obituaries 6/15/18

Jessie Mae Corner

BATESVILLE – Jessie Mae Corner, 71, died Thursday, June 7, 2018, at Methodist Central University in Memphis.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 18 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive M. B. Church. Pastor Jerome Battle will officiate. Interment will follow in Macedonia Church cemetery. Visitation will be held at Cooley’s Mortuary, Sunday, June 17 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Corner was born December 17, 1946 in Batesville to Gentry Bell Corner. She was a retired factory worker and a member of Mt. Olive M. B. Church.

Glennie Hentz Todd

POPE – Glennie “Tuck” Hentz Todd, 94, died Thursday, June 7, 2018 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held today at noon at Eureka A.M.E. Zion, Batesville. Pastor Bobbie Willis will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Cooley’s Mortuary has charge of arrangements.

Todd was born May 24, 1924 in Batesville to the late M.C. and Lois Holmes Hentz. She was a homemaker and member of Eureka A.M.E. Zion Church.

Johnnie Laverne Woods

CHARLESTON — Johnnie Laverne Little Woods, age 89, grocery and convenience store owner, passed away Friday, June 8, at the Providence Assisted Living in Batesville.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Paynes Baptist Church with interment following in Magnolia Gardens Cemetery. Womble Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Woods; her infant son, Charles Edward (C.E.) Woods Jr.; her parents, Lent Rice and Lucy B. Little; and her sister, Mary Elvin Little.

She is survived by her son, Johnny Lynn Woods (Isabel) of Charleston; her daughter, Connie Hawkins (Ham) of Batesville; her sister, Earlene Bennett (Rennie) of Jackson; one grandson, Joshua Woods Hawkins (Jessica) of Batesville; three step-grandchildren, John B. Denley, IV (Andie) of Kingwood, Texas, Dolph Denley of Mandeville, La., Preston Denley (Lauren) of Madison; two great-grandsons, Tucker Hawkins and Charlie Hawkins; two step great-grandson, Alex Denley and Bryce Denley; three step-great-granddaughters, Bella Denley, Leighton Denley and McLean Denley.

She retired from operating Woods Grocery after 50 years and missed her customers in the years that followed. She was a member of Paynes Baptist Church. Her church and the members of the community all were family to her.

Her last months were spent at Providence Assisted Living in Batesville. She was blessed with a new family of friends that provided an abundance of companionship and care.

The family requests any memorial donations be made to Paynes Baptist Church, 2885 Hwy 35 S., Charleston, MS 38921.

Demetric Wright

DUDLEY, N.C. – Demetric Lavon Wright, 38, of Dudley, N.C., formerly of Batesville, died Tuesday, June 5 in at Wayne UN Health Care in Dudley.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 16 at Batesville Jr. High at 2 p.m. Pastor Dameon Cunningham will officiate. Interment will follow in Armstrong Church of God, Batesville, Cemetery.

Visitation will be held today at Cooley’s Mortuary, Inc. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wright was born May 15, 1980 in Sardis to the late Donald Reed Cunningham and the late Angie Denise Wright. He was an educator.