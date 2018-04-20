Obituaries

Sammie Lee Bailey

Sammie Lee Bailey, 75, died Friday, April 13, 2018 at North Delta and Hospice. He is the brother of Lizzie Ann Smith of Como.

Services will be held Saturday, April 21, at 11 a.m. at East Antioch Church in Coldwater.

Visitation will be held today from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rodgers Funeral Home and Saturday one hour before service at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow in Edwards Chapel Cemetery.

James Cleveland Cox

James Cleveland Cox, 88, died Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Diversicare of Batesville.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 21, at 2 p.m. at Morris Chapel M. B. Church in Sardis. Pastor Arnold Calmese will officiate. Interment will follow in Morris Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary.

Cox was born June 22, 1929 in Sardis to the late Thomas and Leora Harris Cox. He was a retired educator and member of Morris Chapel Church. He served in the U. S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Randolph.

Jim David Forehand

Jim David Forehand of Sardis, passed away on Sunday, April 15, 2018, at the age of 70 at his daughter’s home in Moss Point.

Jim was born to parents Donald M. Forehand and Zelma O. Shively Forehand on March 14, 1948 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He attended Wellesley High School in Wellesley, Massachusetts and graduated in 1967. Upon graduation, he enrolled in Aransas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

While he was at ASU, he met his future wife, Sharon Kennemore. Jim and Sharon were married on March 28, 1969 and recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.

Jim went to work for Phillips Petroleum Company as a District TBA Sales Manager covering four states. Later he bought a NAPA Auto Parts store in Jackson, Missouri.

He foresaw the recession and sold his business and relocated to Houston, Texas and went to work for Exxon.

The couple moved to Sardis in 1992 to be close to Sharon’s parents. During the next 25 years, he worked for Moog, Caterpillar, Logistics and Ozark Transportation.

Jim had a passion for fishing and loved riding his Harley. In his later years, he spent a lot of his time indulging in these passions.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, two daughters, Jamie (Gar) Felgar of Moss Point, and Tracie (John Courtney) Wilson of Meadville; three grandchildren, Joshua David (Sheila) Forehand Sr., Michael Golden, and Allyson Wilson; three great grandchildren, Joshua David Forehand Jr., Cason Goodnight and Kendall Forehand.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Zelma Forehand and his sister, Carole Forehand Macredie.

Marshall Funeral Home, Biloxi, MS will perform the cremation. A small family memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is grateful for the condolences and prayers, and in lieu of flowers they request donations to the charity of choice in memory of Jim.

Wash Hurt

Wash Hurt Jr., 77, died Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 21, at 11 a.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary.

Interment will follow in Harmonia Cemetery in Sardis. Julius Harris will officiate. Visitation will be held today from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hurt was born May 26, 1940, in Sardis to Washington and Mable Moore Hurt Sr. He was a retired supervisor for Nabisco Biscuit Mid-West Company.

Helen Riley Kaiser

Mrs. Helen Riley Kaiser, 92, of Metairie, La., passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Mrs. Kaiser was born July 4, 1925, to the late Eula Sturgeon Riley and Ruthie Collums Riley of Tunica County, MS.

She graduated from Sardis High School in Sardis, MS in 1943. She was a member of the Greatest Generation who endured the hardships of WW II. She lost her only sibling, Darrell Riley, who was shot down in a B-52 bomber over Germany in 1944.

Her first job upon graduating from high school was administrative assistant at the Japanese Internment Camp in Como, MS. She went on to work in Washington, DC, at the Naval Station and the Air National Guard in Memphis, TN, where she met her husband.

She was a homemaker, gourmet cook, master knitter, and in later years a designer/crafter of fine jewelry. She was a faithful, practicing Catholic at St. Ann Catholic Church in Metairie.

Mrs. Kaiser leaves behind her loving family which includes her two daughters, Therese Kaiser Palmertree of Baton Rouge and Elizabeth Ann Kaiser of New Orleans; three grandchildren, Jason Palmertree of Baton Rouge, Rachel Palmertree Stewart and her husband, Chris Stewart of Baton Rouge, Riley Palmertree and his wife, Elizabeth Buckley of Washington, D.C.; and three great-grandchildren, Connor Stewart, Aiden Stewart, and Emma Stewart of Baton Rouge.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Raymond Martin Kaiser.

Services were held Wednesday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Metairie, La. Interment followed on Thursday in Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church in her honor. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Sardis Chapel and Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home of Metairie, LA are in charge of arrangements.

Eric Duran Montgomery

Eric Duran “Peanut” Montgomery, 43, died April 14, 2018 at Panola Medical Center.

Services will be held Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Leflore Civic Center. Pastor Carl Brown will officiate. Interment will follow in Hudson Park in Greenwood.

Visitation will be held today at Cooley’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Century Funeral Home in Greenwood.

He was born June 20, 1974 to Milton and Bobbie Jean Austin Montgomery Sr., in Greenwood.

J. T. Parker

J.T. Parker, 80, died Saturday, April 14, 2018, at his home in Batesville.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 18 at Dickins Funeral Home, followed by interment in Magnolia Cemetery.

He was born December 6, 1937, in Bruce to Willie Murphree and Buren Ervin Parker. He was a member of Batesville Church of Christ and was a preacher for14 years in Brazil.

Charles E. Peterson

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Hebron Baptist Church, Sardis, for Charles E. Peterson, 79, who died on April 14, 2018

Burial will take place in Hebron Baptist Cemetery, 3883 Ballentine Road, Sardis, MS 38666.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Zimar Peterson and the former Viola Legg.

Pete was a graduate of Mississippi State University and worked at Lockheed Martin as an aeronautical engineer. Pete was the most honest and honorable person we had the privilege of knowing.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Peterson family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, La. is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Charley Lee Williams

Charleston- Mr. Charley Lee Williams, age 64, passed away at his residence Tuesday April 17, 2018.

The family received friends on Thursday in the Chapel of Newsom Funeral Home with a second visitation to be held today from 12 o’clock noon until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Willow Springs Assembly of God Church.

Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery located in the Teasdale community.

Mr. Williams was a hard, dedicated worker. Welder for KBH, loved his wife, children and grandbaby and always put them first.

Avid hunter and fisherman, U.S. Army Veteran that loved his country, he also loved his dog Bama. Charley was just one heck of a guy!

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Rita Williams of Enid, MS; two sons Cody Lee Williams (Kimberly) of Enid, MS; Ethan Colt Williams (Ashley) of Crenshaw, MS; one grand son Aaron Lee Williams of Enid, MS; one sister Jewell Cole (Bob) of Charleston, MS; one brother Scottie Wayne Grace (Jaime) of Enid, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents Luther and Lena Williams, Granny Minnie Johnson and father-in-law Leslie Lee Johnson.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Cancer Society.