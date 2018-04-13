North Panola sends 16 tracksters to regionals

By Ike House

North Panola track traveled to Center Hill Monday where they participated in the district meet that hosted 1A, 2A, 3A and 6A. The Cougars sent 16 tracksters through the regional round next Saturday, April 21 in Pontotoc.

Kenneth Jefferson made it through to the next round with a first place finish in the 200-meter dash. Eric Bailey punched his ticket with a 54.62 time that gave him second in the 400-meter dash.

Phillip Mangrum came in second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:27.19. Quandarius Jones will make an appearance next week finishing first in the 1600-meter run.

The boys 4X100-meter relay team finished first with a 44.32 and the 4X200-meter relay came in second.

In the field events Tyler Shorter jumped 18’4” in long jump putting him in first while Malcolm Lyons finished second with a jump of 17’06.01”. Rhysone Bishop finished first in discus with a throw of 101’1”.

Jaylen Gipson came in fourth in shot put with a throw of 36’1”.

For the girls, Iesha Glover placed fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.56 seconds. Ally Gallway finished third in the 1600-meter run.

In the 300-eter hurdles Tatiana Mottley finished second with a time of 56.69 second. The girls 4X100-meter relay finished fourth with a time of 57.89 seconds then they came in fourth in the 4X200-meter relay.

Tatiana Mottley got her second advancement in the high jump with a 4‘4” jump.