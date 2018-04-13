BPD needs helping finding thief

The Batesville Police Department needs the help of the public to find this man. The suspect in the photo has gained debit card information from two different debit cards. He got out of a black car as a passenger and walked up to the ATM at Renasant Bank and made large withdrawals from the two accounts on two consecutive days at about 10:30 p.m. March 19 and 20.

Please help identify the suspect and notify Sergeant Jeremiah Brown with Batesville PD at (662) 563-0094.