Late dinner with Darmi lots of fun

The boys were off playing ball and Lillian had headed back to college early on Good Friday leaving the nest temporarily, but peacefully, empty. We took the chance to visit Sardis Steak and Seafood, one of our favorites.

We arrived kind of late because we couldn’t stop watching the Mississippi State girls playing their thrilling semi-final game in the NCAA tourney. Most of the crowd had cleared out, and we had a nice meal.

It was a treat (as always) when owner Darmi Mahan came out of the kitchen to sit and visit with us for nearly an hour, although I noticed the staff was anxious to close up and head out for the night.

Darmi is just fantastic. She is a terrific chef, of course, but her personality is the type that cheers customers and makes any good meal a little better.

Her sushi rolls, and Hibachi dishes, steaks, shrimp, and everything else she dreams up in her kitchen are always top notch. She’s from Indonesia originally and knows all the right ways to use a variety of Asian spices and techniques to make a medley of flavor that’s not usually available in places the size of Sardis.

Her fried rice is the best anywhere around here. I’m saying this as fact and anyone who wants to argue can take me out to eat at Darmi’s and any other place they want to put up against hers. I’m confident the Steak and Shrimp restaurant will come out the clear winner.

Darmi and her late husband, Doug Mahan, had the very popular Sogo Japanese restaurant on Goodman Rd. at Bullfrog Corner for a long time before moving to Panola County.

I think business lagged a little when Doug took ill and progressively declined while Darmi steered the ship alone. But, I noticed the other night that the sparkle is back in her eye, and the spring in her step.

No doubt the burden of an ailing spouse weighed heavily on the sweet lady, and I was glad to see her back in high spirits.

We talked a little about Doug, and about Sardis, and the restaurant business, and lots of other topics. Darmi has an opinion on just about everything, and she tickles me the way she says it.

My takeaway the other night was a tasty fish supper, and an uplifting visit with one of Panola County’s best ambassadors. She has a vested interest in Sardis and the whole county and I’m hoping her place continues to increase in popularity.