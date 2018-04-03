Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

March 26

David Jacob Mathews, 2045 Hughes Rd., Courtland, was charged with felony possession of a firearm. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Michael Lee Franklin, 1990 CR, Water Valley, was charged with simple domestic violence. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Alice Nicole Owens, 2061 Bell Rd., Courtland, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Leadra Yvonne Hubbard, 155 MLK Dr. Apt. 7, Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

March 27

Quanellia Rena Turner, 48 Hibblett St., Como, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Jerry Zomora, 101 Drive 807, Shannon, is a federal inmate.

Richard J. Shorter, 8530 Hwy. 301, Walls, is a federal inmate.

Sidney Avant Jr., 2421 Nash Rd., Batesville, is a federal inmate.

James Randall Mowery, 3884 Jordan View Dr., Southaven, is a federal inmate.

Jodi Michelle Boyd, 1342 Couch Rd., Batessville, was charged with shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Belmon Jamall Smith, 205 1st St., Marks, was charged with sexual battery. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Justin L. Rodgers, 2094 Hwy. 51, Como, is being held for Desoto County. The case will be heard in Desoto Circuit Court.

Kimberly Ann Tedford, 151 Batesville Dr., Batesville, was charged with DUI and no seatbelt. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

March 28

Reginald Dana Henderson, Lot 8 Courtney Village, Courtland, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

James Wilson, 201 Atkins Apt. F3, Sardis, was charged with simple assault-domestic violence. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

March 29

Dacamean Reun Bobo, 43 Lincoln St., Sardis, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of resisting arrest. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Leonard Clayton Pettit, 4370 Sardis Lake Dr., Sardis, was charged with violation of drug court. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Steven Wayne Page, 124 Lavelle Odom Rd., Poplarville, was charged with DUI third. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Dontrezz Lavel Wright, 701 S. Pocahantas Apt. 41, Sardis, was charged with disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

March 30

Natalie Downs Heafner, 230 Morrow Rd., Courtland, was charged with simple possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Courtland Municipal Court.

Richard Rodregius-Santoria Lee, 56 Quincy Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

March 31

Thomas Aaron Anthony, 34 Forrest Dr. N., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Catherine M. Winters, 34 Forrest Dr., N., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Mikel Bradford Lawrence, 210 Wilkerson Dr., Sardis, was charged with disturbance of a family and possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

April 1

Ronnie Robinson Jr., 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, was charged with public drunk and indecent exposure. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Eric Devin Dayse, 5365 Bradley Ridge Lane, Memphis, was charged with possession of paraphernalia and felony possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal and Circuit Courts.

Bennie Nathaniel Irby, 208 Draper St., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.