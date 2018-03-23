Individual reports being chased by resident with red axe

By Ashley Crutcher

Panola County Sheriff’s Department received a report of trespassing where an individual advised she was being chased by another individual with a red axe.

Deputy Eugene Flowers responded to Longtown Rd. and came in contact with an individual stating she arrived at the residence and the resident began chasing her with a red axe.

Deputy Tommy Crutcher responded and spoke with the resident who advised the individual did not live at the residence and has been told numerous times to stay off of the property.

The individual reported to Deputy Flowers the sheriff’s office has previously responded to the location and she was aware that she was not supposed to be at the residence.

According to the report, the individual stated she was still living at the residence and had receipts showing where she purchased groceries inside the house. The individual advised she would get her groceries and leave.

The resident stated the individual came into his yard and began spinning and kicking rocks and advised he hit her vehicle with a red axe.

Deputy Flowers advised the individual wanted her groceries back when the resident stated his name was on the EBT card. The individual was advised to stay off of the property.

On March 9 a Lambert Rd., Como resident filed an animal complaint regarding several cows coming onto her property and tearing up her land. According to the report, the resident has to chase the cows off of her property.

March 2

• Deputy Louise Linzy responded to Forest Memorial Cemetery in reference to a suicidal subject who advised he arrived at the cemetery where his best friend was buried feeling very depressed and suicidal.

According to the report, the subject’s friend passed six months prior and the subject recently separated from his wife. The subject was transported to Panola Medical by ambulance for further evaluation.

March 3

• Barnacre Rd. resident reported to Deputy Linzy his 14-year-old granddaughter has been receiving harassing and threatening text messages from an unknown individual.

March 5

• Sees Chapel Rd., Crenshaw resident reported to Deputy Darryl House she noticed her .380 handgun was missing.

March 6

• Deputy House responded to Brasher Rd. where it was reported that an unknown subject came onto the property and stole a tractor battery and cut the wires on the tractor.

March 8

• Wilson Rd. resident reported to Investigator Bryan Arnold there have been several incidents of suspicious activity around the residence in the last few weeks.

The resident advised someone stole three horse saddles, a chainsaw, skillsaw, tractor battery, and tractor starter for a total value of $2,380 in missing property.

According to the report, the resident’s son and his girlfriend were living at the residence and the resident believes they are using drugs.

March 9

• Hwy. 310 West, Crenshaw resident reported to Deputy House an individual broke into her residence and stole a china cabinet, electric stove, table, six chairs, king size bed, king size dresser, $3,500 worth of clothes, washer, dryer, welding equipment, pots and pans.

• Deputy Linzy responded to a vehicle fire on Freeman Rd. where the Como Fire Department was putting out the fire of a grey 1999 Chevy. The driver advised he was driving along when he smelled a burning odor coming from the vehicle.

The driver stated he was alerted by another driver of the sparks coming off the back of the vehicle. The vehicle was immediately engulfed in flames as the driver managed to get out of the vehicle, according to the report.

The resident advised he had been doing some work on the vehicle, painting the grey vehicle red, and was unsure how the vehicle could have caught fire.

March 10

• Southaven resident reported to Deputy Linzy there was agreement between her and the owner to meet at the property for the resident to remove her personal belongings.

According to the report, the resident and her husband were staying at the residence until the property was awarded to the new owner.

The owner stopped by the property to look at the home and discovered the house was left unsecured, demolished with four dogs and two cats left in the home unattended with feces all over the floor.

The resident advised she and her husband left for a week and upon returning were advised to vacate the home. The resident was unable to retrieve her items due to not being able to obtain a moving truck.

The resident advised Deputy Linzy there were some personal items missing from the residence which the owner stated she knew nothing about. The resident stated she was missing a rifle, crown royal bag with 500 .22 bullets, metal bender and hunting bow.

March 11

• Old Panola Rd. resident reported to Deputy House an unknown subject came on to his property and stole approximately $747 worth of tools.

• Sees Chapel Rd., Sarah, resident spoke with Deputy House to report five black dogs and one red dog killed his calf worth approximately $500.

March 12

• Deputy Bobby Billingsley received a report of animal neglect and responded to Lemaster Rd. in Sardis and discovered a malnourished horse.

According to the report, no one was at the residence, but after multiple attempts Deputy Billingsley was able to contact the owner. The owner did not have any feed for the horse. Deputy Billingsley charged the owner with animal neglect.

• Batesville resident reported to Deputy Anderson her ex-husband was sending her threatening emails stating that her life was in danger. The resident was advised to go to Justice Court to file charges.

• West Pearl Ext., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Crutcher someone used her identity to open an AT&T U-Verse account in Gary, Ind.

• Deputy Flowers responded to Black Jack Rd. where a resident advised the neighbor’s dog was inside her home. Deputy Flowers observed the dog walking out of the residence.

According to the report, the resident advised she attempted to notify the neighbors regarding their dog, but they began yelling and demanded she leave their property. The resident advised she wanted to press charges for vandalism.

March 13

• Chickasaw Rd. resident reported to Deputy Chris Watson and Deputy George Renfroe he and his wife are receiving threats.

March 14

• Shiloh Rd., Courtland resident reported a disturbance between her son and grandson to Lt. Chuck Tucker.

According to the report, the son came over to take a shower and was advised by the grandson that he was fixing to take a shower.

The resident advised the two argue and make threats all of the time. Neither party wanted to file charges.

• Courtland resident reported to Investigator Tyler Mills she has been receiving verbal threats and abuse from her husband.

The resident advised the suspect has stated she and the kids were going to get out of his house or he would burn the house down with them inside.

• Crenshaw Police Officers received a report of molestation from two individuals who advised the suspect, who is believed to be molesting children, left a tablet in their car. The individuals stated they found what appeared to be child pornography.

• Bell Rd. resident reported to Deputy Mark Allen she was away from home for a week and returned to find her 60” flat screen TV, 32” flat screen, cell phone and sentry safe missing.

The resident advised there was no forced entry and the dead-bolt on the back door was open.

• Deputy House responded to Viney Creek Gravel Pit where an individual reported that an unknown subject cut the lock on the cable and entered the gravel pit where they stole two 12-volt batteries off of a DCR Dozer.

March 15

• Nash Rd. resident reported to Deputy Allen he was at his mother’s house watching his children when his sister came by.

The resident stated he told his sister he would not let her in when their mother wasn’t home. According to the report, the sister busted the front glass to the house and left.

• Black Jack Rd. resident reported to Deputy Jeff Still she has receiving several texts from an individual stating they planted a bomb in the residence.

• Curtis Locke Station Rd. resident reported a stolen package to Deputy Jeremy Hailey. According to the report, the deliveryman gave the package to a male subject who was standing on the porch of her address.

The resident stated after several days she went over to her aunt’s house to speak with her cousin when she noticed an individual wearing one of the outfits that was in the package.

• Lt. Tucker responded to Henry Heafner Rd. where two individuals advised they lived together and were given a 72-hour notice to leave the residence.

The individuals advised they were scheduled to get their belongings but the owner advised them to come the next day stating they should call before coming.

The individuals stated they’ve been unable to reach anyone. The individuals advised all of their furniture and two dogs were still inside the residence.

Lt. Tucker spoke with the owner by phone who advised she has their property and stated they could get the property back when they paid for the clean-up.

Lt. Tucker asked about the dogs but the owner refused to provide the animal’s location.

March 16

• Lt. Bill Furniss and Deputies Allen and Hailey responded to Mt. Olivet Rd. for a report of trespassing where a white Ford Ranger was stuck in the driveway.

The driver advised he was turning around when Lt. Furniss advised the driver he did not have to drive all the way up the driveway to turn around. The resident stated the driver had been going up and down the road and sat in a driveway across the street before coming into her driveway.

According to the report, the driver had a truck full of miscellaneous items which appeared to have been picked up. A search of the vehicle revealed a small black case which contained a green leafy substance, a white crystal-like substance and used syringes. The driver was transported to the Panola County Jail.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department received five motor vehicle accident reports. No injuries were reported.